The outdoor art installations defining public spaces

There's something majestic about outdoor art. Against landscapes, cityscapes, or seascapes, sculpture can take on an entirely new life. Outdoor exhibitions and installations undoubtedly increase art accessibility. It ised to mark, glorify, shock, invite participation, and define the open space it occupies.

Grace of the Sun, an art installation by artist Robert Montgomery, lit by Little Sun solar powered lights and made possible by green entech pioneer Octo Energy and MTArt Agency.

(Image credit: Philip Volkers)

For example, ttish artist Robert Montgomery has created Grace of the Sun, a solar-powered light poem urgingmitment to renewable energy at the UN climatenference. The work was illuminated by 1,000 solar lights from Little Sun, a non-profitanization founded by artist Olafur Eliasson, and created inllaboration with Octo Energy and agency MTArt. Once the work was dismantled, the lanterns joined Little Sun's broader effort to provide clean, affordable solar energy to the 600 million people living without electricity in subharan Africa.

(Image credit: Claudio von Planta)

Once, in the Italian city of Rimini, around the stone arches of the historic Tibe bridge, artist Gio Tirotto and curator Maria Cristina Didero installed 208 tom-made buoys, each with a solar power LED light. 208 was the number of nations in the world, including semi-rgnised or unrgnised states, and so the 208 illuminated buoys, which gently bob up and down with the tide, allude to the ways in which ostensibly separate entities are similarly affected by theme events. The installation was a powerful metaphor for the state of extreme fragility in which we have been living in recent times.

Non-traditional Venues

A great example of non-traditional venues is Nuclear Bunker in Bosnia. A place that was onceed to protect the Yugoslavian president from nuclear attacks during theld war has beennverted into an art gallery tucked underground. The space was the largest militaryplex in the region but now, instead of fear and war, it features fantastical artworks and watelors. In a move to create something peaceful from the ashes ofnflict, the bunker is now home to pieces by 44 artists from all over the world.

Nuclear Bunker, Bosnia

Pop-up Exhibitions

Pop Up Art Exhibits have be a successful addition to the art world. In a world where art exhibitions may be scheduled up to three years in advance, and young emerging artists struggle to find avenues to promote their work, the idea that small spacesuld beed for short-term periods is attractive. With empty retail spaces located in large metropolitan areas worldwide, pop-up art exhibits have be an innovative way for artists to showcase their work, on their own terms and schedule.

Photography Panels Be“Pop-Up Habitats” in this Exhibition by People's Architecture Office

Pop-up galleries are rapidly bing popular, and for good reason-they're in new spaces, they showcase unique ideas and works, and above all, they feel urgent and exciting. Galleries like Bortolami have created whole programs around temporary gallery spaces (including a renovated T Bell, pictured below) and have seen favorable reactions from press, artists, and visitors alike.