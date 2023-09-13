Amrep Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAVERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reportedincome of $1,346,000, or $0.25 per diluted share, for its 2024 fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2023 compared toincome of $1,912,000, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. Revenues were $10,289,000 for the first quarter of 2024 and $10,707,000 for the first quarter of 2023.
More information about the Company's financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation's financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP's website (
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
|
| FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
| Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
| 2022
|
| Revenues
| $
| 10,289,000
|
|
| $
| 10,707,000
|
|
|
|
|
|income (loss)
| $
| 1,346,000
|
|
| $
| 1,912,000
|
| Income (loss) per share – basic
| $
| 0.25
|
|
| $
| 0.36
|
| Income (loss) per share – diluted
| $
| 0.25
|
|
| $
| 0.36
|
|
|
|
|
| Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|
| 5,292,000
|
|
|
| 5,274,000
|
| Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|
| 5,325,000
|
|
|
| 5,296,000
|
| FOR:
| AMREP Corporation
|
| 850 West Chester Pike, Suite 205
|
| Havertown, PA 19083
|
|
| CONTACT:
| Adrienne M. Uleau
|
| Vice President, Finance and Accounting
|
| (610) 487-0907
|
|
MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107064005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.