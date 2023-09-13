Afghan Students Appeal To India For Visa Extensions And Scholarship Resumption

Kumar Tuhin, Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), a unit under the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Afghan students and acknowledging their difficulties.

“We understand that Afghan students are facing problems, and the government is seriabout addressing their concerns,” Kumar Tuhin said.

“No student will be compelled to leave the country against their wishes,” assured Kumar Tuhin, Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

He also mentioned that the External Affairs Ministry will decide on scholarship matters soon. ICCR has granted study grants to nearly 1,000 Afghan nationals for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in India.

Over the past two years, Afghan students encountered difficulties accessing their grants, which included monthly stipends ranging from 25,000 to 28,500 rupees, subsidized tuition fees, and travel support. Consequently, some students had to abandon their studies or relocate to different countries.

Parwana Hussaini, who arrived in India in 2016 for higher education, expressed her desire to continue her studies in India but highlighted that the government had not disbursed their stipends, urging her to stay and pursue her higher education, Reuters reported.