Eu Extends Sanctions Over Violating Ukraine's Territorial Integrity For Next Six Months

This is said in a press release published on the website of the European Council, Ukrinform reports.

“The Council decided today to prolong the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until 15 March 2024,” the report says.

It is noted that sanctions provide for travel restrictions for natural persons, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities.

Sanctions will continue to apply to almost 1,800 individuals and entities altogether, many of which are targeted in response to Russia's ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, in the context of the sanctions' review, the Council also decided not to renew the listings of four individuals.

As reported, in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the European Union massively expanded sanctions against Russia with the aim of significantly curtailing its ability to wage war, depriving it of critical technologies and markets and weakening Russia's economic base.