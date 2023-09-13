Dubai: Indian Expat Wins $1 Million In Duty Free Draw

Last updated: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 4:30 PM

Another Indian national has been added to the ever-growing list of Indian winners of $1 million when the draw for the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion was held on Wednesday at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

Syed Ali Bathusha Thivansha, an Indian national based in the UAE, won $ 1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 434, with ticket number 4392, which he purchased online on August 30.

Thivansha is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his new-found fortune, which makes him the 215th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 while Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Wednesday's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Michael Schmidt, SVP - Retail and Elham Al Mulla, Assistant Manager - Shrinkage Prevention.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles. Joining in the draw was Thankachan Varghese, Senior Manager - Retail Support.

Bishr Shiblaq, a 47-year-old German national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0218 in the Finest Surprise Series 1851, which he purchased online on September 7.

A resident of the for 15 years, Shiblaq, who works as a lawyer, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 8 years now.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. I'm glad that after so many years of trying, I finally won!” he said.

Stephane Guilleret, a French national based in the won a Harley-Davidson Nightster (Redline Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0809 in the Finest Surprise Series 549, which he purchased online on September 1.

Guilleret, who is the 11th French national to have won a motorbike in the Finest Surprise promotion since it was introduced in 2002, was also not available for immediate comment but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.

