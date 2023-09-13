Guerreiro Do Divino Amor, A Swiss Warrior At The Gates Of Venice

Born in Geneva and raised in Paris, Grenoble, Brussels and Rio de Janeiro, Guerreiro do Divino Amor is known for his audiovisual and graphic installations. In them, all kings, queens and subjects are always naked. The artist creates parallel worlds, linked by bridges of attraction and repulsion, based on both utopian and dystopian images. Guerreiro do Divino Amor trepresents what he calls his "crossroads": the artist on a tightrope between the present and the future of all his six fluent languages.

SWI swissinfo.ch interviewed Guerreiro do Divino Amor from his new studio in Rio de Janeiro. Situated on the 29th floor, it overlooks one of the main thoroughfares of the city, Avenida Rio Branco, which pulses with life 24/7.

His studio is still empty apart from a bed, a table, and a chair, as well as a plant, called the sword of St George, known in English as the snake plant or devil's tongue.

The window overlooks the infinity of buildings and mountains, visual noises that frame the horizon. They stimulate the creativity of this privileged observer. "It was what I was looking for. I found it hard to work and concentrate at home. And now that I have such a large amount of work, this space has become necessary," he said.

It is from this studio of around 20m2 that Guerreiro do Divino Amor will prepare his commission for Venice - and not in the old, Swiss-looking townhouse in the Rio Comprido neighbourhood, where he has lived for ten years.