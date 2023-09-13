Invite: Central Banks And The Rate Cut Countdown
Date
9/13/2023 2:12:47 PM
(MENAFN- ING) Join our economists and strategists on Monday 18 September for a live discussion of this month'sFederal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England meetings. Sign-up today
Central bank rates are reaching their peak and the countdown to rate cuts has started. Join our economists and strategists for a live discussion of this month'sFederal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England meetings. We'll run through our expectations and explore what it all means for financial markets.
Speakers
Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro Research
James Knightley, Chief International Economist
Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research UK/CEE
James Smith, Developed Markets Economist
When?
Monday 18 September - 14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST, 09:00 ET
The webinar will last for 40 minutes, including Q&A session at the end. See below when the session will go live in your region. Microsoft Teams details will be sent upon registration.
Note: Members of the press/media are invited to join this virtual event
Author:
Carsten Brzeski, James Knightley, James Smith, Chris Turner, Rebecca Byrne
