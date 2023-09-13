Ukraine’s Defense Procurement Agency to establish clear, transparent ties with investors

(MENAFN) The Defense Procurement Agency in Ukraine’s Defense Ministry is going to establish clear as well as transparent ties with all investors.



Agency CEO Arsen Zhumadilov talked about this in a meeting with a Ukrainian radio channel, a Ukrainian news agency declares.



"All procurement processes are similar if they are clearly run from A to Z. Whether it is a purchase worth a million, one hundred million, or ten billion. Market analysis must be conducted, the requirements for suppliers and product must be worked out, and there must be a clear and transparent tender, understandable to all participants, in the Prozorro (e-procurement – ed.) system. Adequate relations must be built in the sense of contract execution, so that the supplier understands exactly what is expected from them. The amount is not so important as the breadth and specificity of the procurement nomenclature," Zhumadilov stressed.



As stated by the chief executive, everything involved in the tender paperwork about counterparties is going to be witnessed in the Prozorro system.

