Minister Of Labour Meets Ilo Director-General

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met yesterday Director General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Gilbert Houngbo, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and the International Labour Organization, ways to support and develop them, and ways to enhance the continuation of bilateral partnership in the fields of the labour sector.

Both parties emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue as a strategic approach to enrich the work environment by sharing knowledge and strengthening collaboration across varisectors, alongside mutual visits and experience sharing.

Following the meeting, the Minister of Labour and ILO's Director-General were briefed on the final phase of the training programme for MoL's staff in the Department of Labour Disputes on mediation in labour disputes, which is organised by the International Training Centre of ILO, as part of the joint cooperation programme between the two parties.