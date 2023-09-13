Criminal Group Engaged In Illegal Interstate Money Transfers From Azerbaijan Exposed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. As a result of
measures taken by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS), a
criminal group that organized an illegal system for transferring
large sums of currency from Europe to Azerbaijan and vice vehas
been exposed, Trend reports.
One of the members of the group is Azerbaijani citizen Parviz
Ismayilov.
Will be updated
MENAFN13092023000187011040ID1107058739
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.