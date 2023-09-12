Lubinets Urges German Partners To Support Ukraine In Establishing Special Tribunal

The relevant statement was made by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Facebook , following his meeting with German Members of Parliament, OSCE Special Representative on Eastern Europe Daniela De Ridder, and the representatives of Transatlantic Dialogue Center (TDC), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During the meeting, I called on the German delegation to join the Fourth Point of the Peace Formula proposed by the President of Ukraine, for which I am responsible; to support Ukraine's position regarding the establishment of a special international tribunal; to support Ukraine on its path towards EU and NATO membership,” Lubinets wrote.

Additionally, Ukraine's ombudsman urged German partners to continue providing defense, financial and humanitarian assistance.

The parties discussed a number of important issues, including the situation with civilian hostages, Russia's violation of the rights of prisoners of war, and the return of deported children to Ukraine.

“I am grateful to Germany for the support that the country is already providing us. We really appreciate it! The support of Ukraine is what we need to protect human rights,” Lubinets concluded.