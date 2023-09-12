Egypt Sends 3 Planeloads Of Aid To Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Tuesday sent three military cargo planes, carrying a large quantity of humanitarian aid to the victims of the recent flooding in Libya.
The assistance includes medical supplies, tents, search and rescue equipment and an ambulance, as well as teams of aid workers from the Egyptian Red Crescent to back up the rescue operations in hard-hit area in eastern Libya.
The assistance falls in the frameworks of solidarity with the Libyan people to help alleviate the effects of the recent Storm Danielm, according to a press release from Egypt's Defense Ministry. (end)
