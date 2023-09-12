





What is SquidGrow?

SquidGrow is the bold new project co-founded by notoricrypto investor- Shibtoshi, and renowned trader- AreDub. Alongside them is a loud and passionate crypto community that continues to multiply exponentially even through difficult bear market conditions. The SquidGrow ecosystem encompasses NFT market, staking, and absorption machine.

Aiming at becoming the most secure utility-meme token, SquidGrow is the brainchild of the legendary Bitcoin and Shiba-Inu whale, Shibtoshi. Being built on BSC and ETH blockchain, it has several utilities and areas of fowhich it will engage in tactfully and securely.

It creates a bridge between Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum that allows users to easily switch between these two blockchains as well as balance token prices. The bridge has been strategically chosen to as the safest way to handle this feature given that the track record of its service and security are the best in the business, which again is a testament to SquidGrow's safety and protection of users' money.

Tokenomics

Total Supply on BSC: 1,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply on ETH: 1,000,000,000,000,000

In Circulation on BSC: 999,954,146,813,334

In Circulation on ETH: 1,000,000,000,000,000

About CoinW

CoinW is a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that empowers everyone to define their own trading experience. Founded in 2017, the Top 10 crypto exchange rated by CoinMarketCap has been providing trading services to 9 million users worldwide. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About SquidGrow

SquidGrow was conceptualized by anonymcrypto billionaire“Shibtoshi” and is pushing boundaries and setting precedents for a growing meme-utility token. Shibtoshi is one of the largest Shiba Inu holders, which perfectly positions SquidGrow to reach the highest level through many well-sought-out connections and experience. The core fois centered around building a thriving community through massive marketing campaigns and helping the general public experience the life-altering effects of crypto. To learn more about SquidGrow, you can visit the official website , Twitter , Block Explorer (BEP-20) , or join the telegram community .