Jordan Hosted Syrian Refugees 'On Behalf Of The World' - Faraya

Faraya said that the Kingdom dealt with the Syrian refugee crisis on behalf of the world, despite Amman's scarce resources, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also remarked on the remarkable drop of the volume of assistance provided to the Kingdom to support the Jordan Response Platform for the Syria Crisis.



Belbeisi praised Jordan's position as a host of Syrian refugees despite the country's economic hardships and challenges, commending the strategic partnership between IOM and the Kingdom.











