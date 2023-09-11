Jordan Hosted Syrian Refugees 'On Behalf Of The World' - Faraya

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - During a meeting with the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa, Othman Belbeisi, and head of the IOM's mission to Jordan, Tajma Kurt, on Monday, Interior Minister Mazen Faraya discussed the Kingdom's role as“pillar” of regional stability in dealing with regional and international crises and their repercussions.
Faraya said that the Kingdom dealt with the Syrian refugee crisis on behalf of the world, despite Amman's scarce resources, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The minister also remarked on the remarkable drop of the volume of assistance provided to the Kingdom to support the Jordan Response Platform for the Syria Crisis.
Belbeisi praised Jordan's position as a host of Syrian refugees despite the country's economic hardships and challenges, commending the strategic partnership between IOM and the Kingdom.
