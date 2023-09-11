Operation Atalanta Commander Visits Royal Jordanian Navy, Royal Boats Command

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 11 (Petra)--Commander of the The European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Operation ATALANTA , Rear Admiral Fabrizio Rutteri, on Monday visited the Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN) and Royal Boats Command.
The guest delegation was briefed, in the presence of the Italian military attaché in Amman, on operational tasks and duties, the progress of training and logistical matters carried out by the Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN) and Royal Boats Command within its jurisdiction, and articulate of the role of the Naval Force in the International Maritime Alliance.
During the visit, aspects of cooperation, coordination and issues of common interest between the navies of the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them were discussed.
Operation ATALANTA aims to prevent and suppress acts of piracy and maritime terrorism in all its forms in the area of operations of the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the coasts of Somalia and the Indian Ocean, in order to maintain the security and safety of maritime navigation and shipping in the area and the region.
The Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN) and Royal Boats Command receives several military ships visiting the Gulf of Aqaba, which are anchored at the pier of the Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II Naval Base, and provides them with protection, in addition to providing technical and logistical support during their anchorage.
