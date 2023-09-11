Free Gas Campaign”, Jointly Organized By Okx And Circle, Has Started

TURKEY - OKX, a technology company that plays a leading role in building the future of the Web3 ecosystem, and Circle InteFinancial, a global fintech company and USDC provider, today marked a new milestone in the Web3 world by announcing the superior USDC features in OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX DEX Platform. OKX and Circle integrate the OKX DEX platform with Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP), enabling USDC transactions without paying any gas fees.

The“Free Gas Campaign” allows OKX users to carry out USDC transactions without paying any gas fees between September 7 and October 5, 2023. You can find more information about the campaign here. OKX Web 3 Wallet's Smart Account feature, which was launched on August 2, 2023, and is supported by account abstraction technology, enables quick and easy transactions between multiple blockchains using stable coins such as USDC.

Thanks to the OKX DEX platform's integration with Circle's CCTP protocol, a permission-free on-chain utility that enables USDC to be moved natively across blockchains, users trading USDC pairs will be able to experience an even improved transaction experience. The integration also marks a significant step forward in cross-chain USDC usage across the Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum and OP Maiecosystems. As new CCTP routes become available, the OKX DEX platform is expected to improve USDC's cross-chain interoperability by supporting additional blockchains.

Jason Lau, Chief Innovation Officer at OKX said, “At OKX, we remain committed to improving accessibility and usability for users in the Web3 space, and now our users who interact and transact using USDC can enjoy an even better experience. In addition thanks to the Smart Account feature that was recently introduced in OKX Web3 Wallet, our users can perform transactions without paying any gas, as well as quickly and easily perform USDC swap transactions between different networks with the existing swap function.”

Circle'ın Strateji ve Küresel Politika Direktörü Dante Disparte ise şu ifadeleri kullandı: “Circle olarak, kullanıcı deneyimini iyileştirecek, finans alanında dönüştürücü bir değişime öncülük edecek ve blok zinciri destekli teknolojilerin daha fazla benimsenmesini sağlayacak olan USDC üzerine inşa edilmiş CCTP ve yenilikçi gas soyutlama özellikleri sayesinde, DeFi alanına erişimi daha da kolaylaştırmaktan dolayı mutluluk duyuyoruz.”

Dante Disparte, Circle's Director of Strategy and Global Policy, said, “ AS Circle, we are committed to CCTP and innovative has abstraction features built on USDC that will improve user experience, lead a transformative change in finance, and enable greater adoption of blockchain-supported technologies. We are pleased to make access to DeFi space even easier.”

