Kazakhstan - One Of Largest Suppliers Of Uranium Globally, Mp Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Kazakhstan is
one of the largest suppliers of uranium raw materials to world
markets, said member of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Aydos Sarym,
at a roundtable discussion on "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations:
regional cooperation", Trend reports.
“The processes that are taking place in the world today force us
to move very actively towards diversifying the economy, changing
the nature of our economy. Today we are doing a lot of work not
only in the oil and gas sector, but, as the president recently
said, but also in the mining sector," he said.
"Considering this, Kazakhstan, of course, has something to offer
the world. We are one of the largest suppliers of uranium raw
materials to the world markets. We even began to discuss the
construction of a nuclear power plant. The President proposed to
put this issue to a referendum," Sarym noted.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his address to
the people on September 1, said that the development of nuclear
power is a particularly important economic and political issue.
"The decision to construct or refrain from building a nuclear
power plant is a highly significant issue that greatly impacts the
future of our country. Therefore, I propose to submit it to a
national referendum. Specific dates will be determined later," he
added.
Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of proven reserves
of natural uranium. About 14 percent of all proven world reserves
are concentrated in the depths of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The
country's total proven reserves are estimated at more than 700
thousand tons of uranium.
In 2009, Kazakhstan came out on top in terms of uranium mining
in the world and continues to maintain its leading position in the
world market. Kazakhstan produces about 40 percent of the world's
uranium production. In 2021, the volume of uranium production
amounted to 21,800 tons, according to the results of 2022 - 21,300
tons.
