Fao Opens 26Th Session Of Near East Forestry And Range Commission In Amman

The session, which will run through September 13, will occur concurrently with the third session of the Committee on Forestry Working Group on Dryland Forests and Agrosilvopastoral Systems, as well as the fifth Near East Forestry Week. This session marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the commission.

The session aims to address variissues, including forest and rangeland resilience in the context of climate change, phytosanitary measures in forestry, socio-economic empowerment of forest-dependent people and the development of silvopastoral and agrosilvopastoral communities, according to a statement from FAO.



The session also focuses on enhancing South-South knowledge sharing to improve the restoration of dryland forests and agrosilvopastoral systems.

FAO Goodwill Ambassador for the Near East and North African Region, HRH Princess Basma Bint Ali, highlighted the major environmental challenges facing the region, from desertification to water shortages and environmental degradation.



During her address, Princess Basma called for international cooperation and urgent action to address these challenges.

She also stressed the importance of preserving and carefully managing forests and pastures, which are essential elements of the environment and economy in the Near East region, to maintain the sustainability and development of these vital resources.

Said Serge Nakouzi, deputy regional representative of the FAO Regional Office for the Near East and North Africa, emphasised the benefits of forests and rangelands on livelihood resilience, ecosystems, and food security, especially given the threat of climate change.

During the opening ceremony, Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat, speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, emphasised the importance of restoring agrosilvopastoral systems and forest and pastoral value chains for sustainable management of natural resources.



He expressed his expectation that the meetings would result in specific recommendations tailored to the region's specificity, fragility and importance, contributing to innovative policies to mitigate the effects of climate change and develop forests and pastures while presenting initiatives that have a direct and effective impact on both the environment and the people of the region.

The commission session was attended by 60 representatives from 20 member countries and 17 representatives from global and regional intergovernmental organisations.



