'Do You Know My Name?' To Release On All Streaming Platforms

Tucson, Arizona Sep 10, 2023 (Issuewire)

A legendary new artist, Freddy is releasing a new hit single coming Sunday, September 17, 2023!

“My new single is gonna be a smash hit! I cannot wait for all my fans and new listeners to hear my masterpiece,” said Freddy.“The song is actually based on a true story. I had a massive crush on a girl in high school. I did everything to get her attention, but anonymously, hence why the song is titled,“Do You Know My Name?”

The scale of the production on this Pop song was massive as Freddy hired a skilled session singer all the way from London!“I only require the best people to work on my projects! That's why I searched far and wide across the world. I loved how the instrumental oozes with that high school, love song feeling and the vocals are just beautiful.”

Fans and new listeners alike can pre-save the song now on Spotify or listen to the song in the comfort of their cars when the hit single hits radios across the United States.“I am bracing for an onslaught of new followers and I cannot wait, especially when this song hits the Billboard 100!” After four years of crafting his music and film ideas, Freddy is ready to put all his ideas to creation and now could not have been a better time for Freddy's masterplan to unfold.“Chaos is a ladder. Hollywood was moving too fast for me, but then COVID-19 shut down the world, allowing me to further brainstorm my art from film to music and now the Writers and Actors strikes have frozen Hollywood! Now that my song is finally releasing, everything will go back to normal and you will be seeing more of me! I will bless everyone with better music and film. :3”

About Freddy

Raised in Tucson, Arizona, breakout artist, Freddy grew up with entertainment all around him from music, film, and television. He is now set on unleashing his own projects for the world to see. Freddy self-proclaimed as a Singles Artist as he knows that there will barely be enough time to create an album when he will take on feature films, acting and directing!

Follow Freddy on Instagram and pre-save his new hit single on Spotify.