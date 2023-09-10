Russian Strikes Target Two Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Serhii

Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"In the afternoon, Russian troops shelled two districts across the region.

The aggressor attacked the village of Novopavlivska, in the Synelnyky district. The truck of a local resident was destroyed.

In addition, enemy artillery hit Nikopol.

No casualties were reported. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that at night, as a result of shelling of Nikopol, a utility enterprise was hit.