Somali National Army Kills 20 Al-Shabab Militants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The Somali National Army on Sunday killed over 20 the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab terrorist group in Awdhegle district south of Mogadishu.
Somali National News Agency (SONNA) quoted a source in the army saying that the military operation fought back the militants attack resulting in the killing of 20 Al-Shabab militants and forced them to flee.
The source added that the army is in pursue for al-Shabaab terrorists who attacked a Somali national army base in the country's south-central province of the Middle Shabelle region last Thursday.
SONNA added that al-Shabaab terrorist group are under wide-spread military attacks by the Federal Government in order to end terrorism in Somalia. (end)
