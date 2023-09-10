Turkey remembers assassination of Attaché Bora Suelkan by Armenian terrorist groups

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkey observed a solemn remembrance for the tragic assassination of Attaché Bora Suelkan, who fell victim to an Armenian terror group's attack in 1982. The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement to pay tribute to the memory of Bora Suelkan, the Administrative Attaché of the Turkish Consulate General in Burgas, who was mercilessly assassinated by the Armenian terrorist organization JCAG on September 9, 1982.



This heinous incident unfolded when Suelkan was shot at close range with three bullets, right in front of his residence in the Bulgarian Black Sea port city. This act was part of a series of targeted assassinations of Turkish diplomats and their family members worldwide, orchestrated by Armenian terror groups ASALA (Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia) and JCAG (Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide).



The sinister campaign of violence initiated in the 1970s by these Armenian terror organizations claimed the lives of 31 Turkish diplomats and their loved ones. ASALA, founded in 1975, was the pioneering Armenian terror group that declared war against Turkey, but it didn't stop there. It extended its reach to other countries and gained notoriety for its 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches.



Simultaneously, the JCAG emerged in 1975 in Beirut, primarily targeting Turkey. Their motivation stemmed from the belief that attacking other nations would jeopardize what they referred to as the "Armenian struggle." Notably, JCAG claimed that its support came primarily from the Armenian diaspora rather than foreign partners.

