Devastating earthquake in Morocco claims over 2,000 lives

(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake struck Morocco on Friday evening, resulting in a tragic loss of life. The Interior Ministry has confirmed that the death toll has surged to at least 2,012 individuals. Additionally, 2,059 people have been reported injured, with 1,404 in critical condition as of the ministry's report on Saturday.



Initially, overnight reports indicated 269 fatalities, but this number has been rapidly rising throughout the day as rescue efforts continue. The toll is anticipated to further increase due to the extensive damage in hard-to-reach areas within the Atlas Mountains, located south of Marrakesh.



The earthquake's tremors were felt in various cities, including Rabat, the capital, as well as Marrakesh, Casablanca, Agadir, and Kenitra. Fleeing their homes, many residents sought refuge on the streets, assisting in the removal of debris and rubble.



Social media platforms have been inundated with videos depicting widespread damage, including several buildings that have been severely impacted, some of which have been completely destroyed.



This devastating earthquake has had a profound impact on communities in Morocco, and rescue and relief efforts are underway to provide support to those affected by this tragedy.

MENAFN10092023000045015682ID1107040401