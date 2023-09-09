Poland To Insure Foreign Investors In Reconstruction Of Ukraine - Economy Ministry

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"This is the first such comprehensive insurance tool that supports investments and activities of Polish companies in Ukraine. We hope that this important step by Poland will be an impefor the insurance market and other countries to more actively provide guarantees to companies operating in Ukraine. And as a result, this will contribute to the attraction of more investments and the entry of new players into the Ukrainian private sector," said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The law is the basis of the reconstruction program with the participation of Polish businesses.

The program includes three points. The first is safe trade with Ukraine. The insurance covers a wide range of risks, in particular, it protects Polish companies against losses caused by non-payment for delivered goods or services. And it also includes reinsurance of transport insurance and a guarantee that protects the banks that issue letters of credit.

The second point is support for investments by Polish companies. Support for entrepreneurs in financing investments made in Poland for export to Ukraine and beyond. As well as those investments that will be flowing directly into Ukraine. This is especially relevant to new takeover and acquisition projects.

The third point is support for the development of Ukraine. Ensuring financing of investment projects implemented by Polish or foreign entrepreneurs for investors from Ukraine (private and public).

Among the new solutions is reinsurance by other insurers. In cases where the risk is above average or where it is not possible to obtain reinsurance on the commercial market. This will mainly concern the reinsurance of transport risks with commercial insurers (in particular, CAand third-party liability insurance). Thanks to this, Polish entrepreneurs will be able to carry out transportation to Ukraine and participate in the recovery process.

The new Polish law also provides opportunities to insure Polish branches of foreign companies on a par with local companies. For Ukrainian companies, this is an opportunity to expand business in Poland on better terms.

As reported, the government of Ukraine defines five priorities for rapid recovery – energy, damaged housing, critical infrastructure, demining, and development of small and medium-sized businesses. In particular, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 in London, Ukraine's investment opportunities and state investment stimulation instruments were presented.

The Ukrainian side is counting on Poland's significant contribution to the reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular, to the restoration of Kharkiv region, where demining and active restoration of critical and social infrastructure is ongoing.

