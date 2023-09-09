Japan's Foreign Minister Visits Bucha

The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine published the video of a flower-laying ceremony at the memorial on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Hayashi Yoshimasa, visited the memorial to the victims of the Russian invasion in Bucha," the embassy said.

Hayashi arrived in Ukraine on September 9.

This is the first visit by Japan's foreign minister to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The Japanese minister will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and tell him about Japan's plans to hold a conference to promote Ukraine's economic recovery early next year.

Hayashi is also expected to attend a ceremony for the provision of Japanese crane trucks designed to remove unexploded bombs.