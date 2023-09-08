School Heads Asked To Teach At Least Two Classes A Day

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant move School Education Department Friday ordered that the principals and headmasters of government institutions shall take part in teaching students besides managing the administration of their respective schools.
Earlier, almost all the principals and headmasters of government run schools used to manage the administration and academics of the institute. However, in a major development, they have been asked to teach at least two classes a day.
According to Kashmir News Observer, Deputy Secretary to the government said that the directives were issued in the interest of academics and growing demand of the public for bringing improvement in the teaching-learning process by experts.
“It is impressed upon the principals and headmasters to be part of the daily time-table and teach at least two classes daily in their subject of interest,” the government said.
"It is impressed upon the principals and headmasters to be part of the daily time-table and teach at least two classes daily in their subject of interest," the government said.

It also said that these instructions shall be strictly complied with.
“All Chief Education Officers are directed to monitor the implementation of these instructions personally and submit reports in this regard on a monthly basis.”
Lecturers to teach 9th, 10th class students
Meanwhile
lecturers have been directed to teach 9th and 10th standard students besides their routine duty of teaching senior secondary students.
The department said that the move was aimed to improve the academic standard.
Deputy Secretary to government said,“It is impressed upon lecturers of School Education Department to exuberantly involve themselves in teaching at 9th and 10th level besides at the plus-2 level.”
The officer said that the directives were issued in order to improve the academic standard in School Education Department and chisel the talented students of Jammu and Kashmir by way of tapping the professional talent of the able lecturers available in the department.
“This way the students shall be exposed to qualified and experienced staff for competing at the national level in varicompetitive exams,” the officer said.
The government said,“The Head of institutions and lecturers shall comply with these instructions in letter and spirit and a report in this regard shall be submitted by concerned Chief Education Officers on a monthly basis.”
