GERMANY - The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT Center) will host a“Korean pavilion” at this year's ANUGA food-and-beverages fair. Held every two years in the German city of Cologne, the event is the most important trade fair in the global food and beverages industry.

“We're very excited about attending this year's ANUGA exhibition,” Sanghui Nam, director of aT Center Paris, said.“We look forward to showcasing our range of Korean agricultural and food products in hopes of finding buyers who seek exciting new products.”

Pavilion to Highlight the Korean Food Industry

This year's ANUGA exhibition will feature a“Korean Pavilion” run by aT Center and about 60 other Korean food companies attending the event. Occupying five halls of the event venue, the pavilion will highlight Korean cuisine, food, and beverages for interested visitors and potential buyers alike.

The pavilion will feature a range of Korean foodstuffs and drinks, including kimchi, ramen noodles, and ginseng, along with fermented pastes and sauces. Visitors will also find numervegan products and a host of other popular items.

“We encourage everyone who comes to the fair to visit the Korean pavilion,” Ms. Nam said.“They will find top-quality Korean food-and-beverages products that can't be found anywhere else.”

aT Center will soon launch its official online webpage for the upcoming ANUGA expo, which will provide a complete list of all companies taking part in the Korean pavilion. In the meantime, all of these companies' food-and-beverages products can be viewed at Western Markets Love Korean Cuisine

It's no secret that Asian cuisine – especially Korean – has never been so popular among Western consumers. According to the Global Trade Atlas, total Korean food

imports to the European market rose by 76.9 percent from 2018 to 2022.

This year's ANUGA fair will be held from October 7 to 11 in the German city of Cologne. Stands will be open each day of the event from 10:00 to 18:00.

As in previfairs, this year's ANUGA exhibition will be sub-divided into ten separate fairs, each covering a different food-and-beverages category.

The Korean pavilion will be located in halls 1.2, 5.1, 7.1 and 8.1 of the event venue.

“If you're a distributor looking for exciting new products, or if you just love Korean food, be sure to paya visit,” Ms.NAM, director of aT Center Paris, said.

