Institutional Investor Launches 2023 Developed Europe & Emerging Emea Executive Team Rankings

Europe & EMEA Executive Team Rankings
36 companies (Core, Large Cap & Small-Mid Cap) came first in at least five voting areas in their sectors in Developed Europe and 16 companies for Emerging EMEA The Institutional Investor rankings are recognised as an industry benchmark by its stakeholders and determine compensation packages and KPIs for IR teams and therefore a crucial metric” - Amani Korayeim, Director for Europe and Emerging EMEALONDON, UK, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Institutional Investor Research (II Research) surveys are the leading provider of independent performance validation and market sentiment across 8 global capital markets. Executive Team surveys are an independent platform for investment and sell-side professionals to evaluate credibility, communication, financial stewardship and capital allocation of corporate leadership, the quality of IR across multiple activities and the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. The results from the survey, an in-depth capability and benchmark analysis, capture the feeling and trust levels of stakeholders in their equity assets.
This year saw 2,733 CEOs, CFOs, and IROs from 1,266 nominated companies receiving votes in the survey. Combined voters saw 1,872 voters from 851 voting companies. The number of votes increased by over 20% since 2022 for the Developed Europe survey and 46% for the Emerging EMEA survey.
2023 Developed Europe Executive Team - Core results
985 companies and 2,230 individuals were nominated across 31 sectors across Europe.
19 companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five of the seven voting areas for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Company, Best Analyst/Investor Event, Best ESG Metrics and Best Company Board in their respective sectors:
ASML Holding (Netherlands, Technology Hardware), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy, Insurance), British American Toba(United Kingdom, Tobacco), Cellnex Tel(Spain, Telecommunications Services), Cenergy Holdings (Belgium, Specialty & Other Finance), Davide Campari-Milano (Italy, Beverages), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany, Transport), Haleon (United Kingdom, Household & Personal Care Products), IntSanpaolo (Italy, Banks), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (France, Luxury Goods), Nestle (Switzerland, Food Producers), RELX (United Kingdom, Media), Royal Ahold Delhaize (Netherlands, Retailing Food), Schneider Electric (France, Capital Goods), Shell (Netherlands, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production), Technip Energies (France, Oil Services), UPM-Kymmene Corp. (Finland, Paper & Packaging), Vioha(Belgium, Metals & Mining) and Vonovia (Germany, Property).
2023 Developed Europe Executive Team results - Large Cap results
289 companies and 1,036 individuals were nominated across 31 sectors across Europe.
21 companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five of the seven aforementioned categories:
ASML Holding (Netherlands, Technology Hardware), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy, Insurance), British American Toba(United Kingdom, Tobacco), Cellnex Tel(Spain, Telecommunications Services), Compass Group (United Kingdom, Leisure & Hotels), Davide Campari-Milano (Italy, Beverages), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany, Transport), EssilorLuxottica (France, Medical Technologies & Services), Haleon (United Kingdom, Household & Personal Care Products ), IntSanpaolo (Italy, Banks), London Stock Exchange Group (United Kingdom, Specialty & Other Finance), Lonza Group (Switzerland, Biotechnology), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (France, Luxury Goods), Nestle (Switzerland, Food Producers), RELX (United Kingdom, Media), Royal Ahold Delhaize (Netherlands, Retailing Food), Schneider Electric (France, Capital Goods), Shell (Netherlands, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production), Tenaris (Luxembourg, Oil Services), UPM-Kymmene Corp. (Finland, Paper & Packaging) and Vonovia (Germany, Property).
2023 Developed Europe Executive Team - Small & Midcap results
696 companies and 1,194 individuals were nominated across 31 sectors.
15 companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five of the seven aforementioned voting areas:
Aixtron (Germany, Technology Hardware), Amplifon (Italy, Medical Technologies & Services), ASR Nederland (Netherlands, Insurance), Cenergy Holdings (Belgium, Specialty & Other Finance), DiaSorin (Italy, Biotechnology), FinecoBank (Italy, Banks), Galp Energia (Portugal, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production), Hugo Boss (Germany, Luxury Goods), Rotork (United Kingdom, Capital Goods), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland, Paper & Packaging), Sopra Steria Group (France, Technology Software), Technip Energies (France, Oil Services), TIM Group (Italy, Telecommunications Services), Vioha(Belgium, Metals & Mining) and Whitbread (United Kingdom, Leisure & Hotels).
2023 Emerging EMEA Executive Team - Core results
281 companies and 503 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.
Eight companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five voting areas for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Company, Best Analyst/Investor Event, Best ESG Metrics, and Best Company Board in their respective sectors:
Al Rajhi Bank (Saudi Arabia, Financials), Coca-Cola Icecek (Turkey, Consumer), Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (Turkey, Industrials), Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (Greece, Technology, Media & Telecommunications), Lamda Development (Greece, Construction & Real Estate), MLP Saglik Hizmetleri (Turkey, Health Care & Pharmaceuticals), Mytilineos Holdings (Greece, Metals & Mining) and Petkim Petrokimya Holding (Turkey, Chemicals).
2023 Emerging EMEA Executive Team - Large Cap results
95 companies and 197 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.
Six companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings five of the seven aforementioned voting areas:
Al Rajhi Bank (Saudi Arabia, Financials), Emaar Properties (United Arab Emirates, Construction & Real Estate), Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (Greece, Technology, Media & Telecommunications), Koc Holding (Turkey, Industrials), Opap (Greece, Consumer) and Turk Hava Yollari (Turkey, Transportation).
2023 Emerging EMEA Executive Team - Small & Midcap results
186 companies and 306 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.
Ten companies obtained a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five of the seven aforementioned voting areas:
Aegean Airlines (Greece, Transportation), Coca-Cola Icecek (Turkey, Consumer), Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (Turkey, Industrials), Lamda Development (Greece, Construction & Real Estate), MLP Saglik Hizmetleri (Turkey, Health Care & Pharmaceuticals), Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (Greece, Oil & Gas), Mytilineos Holdings (Greece, Metals & Mining), Petkim Petrokimya Holding (Turkey, Chemicals), PiraFinancial Holdings (Greece, Financials) and Turk Telekomunikasyon (Turkey, Technology Media & Telecommunications).
Ranking Analysis & Perception Intelligence
To request further information on how you can access the underlying survey research to identify strength and opportunities in IR through a multi-dimensional comparative peer analysis, please contact
Media contact
David Bowen, Director of Marketing, Institutional Investor Research
About Institutional Investor Research
For over 50 years, Institutional Investor has been conducting independent research surveys with global investment professionals who evaluate and determine the best performing sell side service providers, asset managers and CEOs, CFOs, IROs and IR Programs across Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America.
