Three Killed As Russians Drop Aerial Bomb On Village In Kherson Region

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy has shelled the Kherson region. In Odradokamianka, Russia's aerial bomb killed three civilians: two women and a man. Four local residents received injuries,” the report states.

Investigators, forensic experts, rescuers and volunteers are working at the scene.

“We are documenting another war crime committed by Russia,” Klymenko added.

Later, Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin mentioned that three victims, two women and man, received fatal injuries and died at the scene. Two women, 54 and 62, were taken to hospital in moderately grave condition. Another two women, 50 and 29, will receive outpatient treatment.

According to Prokudin, Russians also launched a mortar attack on the Kherson region's Vesele. A man, 67, was injured and taken to hospital.