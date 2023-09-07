Occupancy Of Dead Sea Hotels Up To 79% Aqaba To 60%-Jha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) -Hotel occupancy rates of all categories in the Dead Sea rose this weekend to 79%, compared to previyears.
In a statement to "Petra" on Thursday, vice president and spokesperson for Jordan Hotels Association (JHA), Hussein Hilalat, said performance of the hotel sector during 2023 in some areas of the Kingdom has recorded a "noticeable" increase in occupancy rates.
Hilalat noted Jordan is also witnessing an "active" tourist movement, which is expected to continue during the coming months.
Hilalat said growth in hotel occupancy in the Dead Sea and Petra region was driven by holding multiple conferences, increase in tourist groups of different nationalities, and launching Petra Desert Marathon activities from the Dead Sea region to the city of Petra.
Amman hotel occupancy rates of all categories stood at 58%, Aqaba at 60% and Petra at 49% of their total capacity, he announced.
Additionally, he stated that occupancy rates in 5-star hotels reached 82% in the Dead Sea, 58% in Aqaba, and 64% in Amman, while it reached 64% in Petra.
Meanwhile, he noted occupancy rates in 4-star hotels stood at 75% in Dead Sea, Aqaba at 59%, Amman at 58% and Petra at 45%.
