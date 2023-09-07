Kazakhstan Considers Necessary To Open Direct Flights With Albania

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 7. Kazakhstan
considers it necessary to open direct flights with Albania,
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting
with President of Albania Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.
"Speaking about the existing opportunities in the field of
tourism, transport, energy and other areas, it is necessary to
consider the possibility of opening direct flights between our
capitals. I want to say again that Kazakhstan is very interested in
the development of our cooperation, and we will do our best to
achieve practical results," he said.
The parties also discussed key issues of the Kazakh-Albanian
partnership, paying special attention to strengthening trade,
economic, transport and logistics, investment and humanitarian
cooperation.
Albanian President Bajram Begaj is on an official visit to
Kazakhstan.
