Fsn's Subsidiary Fingerlabs Collaborates With B Star Company On 'Ms. Trot 3' Web 3.0 Content Creation



'Xclusive' emerges as a Web 3.0 content distribution hub, collaborating with the nation's top talent competition, 'Ms. Trot 3.' The influx of prominent IP from established industries into Web 3.0 content; Possibilities of a fresh Web 3.0 experience for fans across variage groups.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerlabs, a subsidiary of KOSDAQ-listed FSN (214270), announced its strategic partnership with B Star Company, a subsidiary of TV Chosun, for production and distribution of Web 3.0 content.

B Star Company is the integrated entertainment subsidiary of TV Chosun, which achieved the top audience share for comprehensive programming channels last year. It is expanding itself as an all-encompassing entertainment complex by managing additional content creation of TV Chosun's broadcast audition programs including 'Mr. Trot 2', performance investments, artist management, and more.

Through this partnership, both firms are planning to collaborate regarding 'Ms. Trot 3' in terms of exploration, creation, distribution, and associated marketing as a Web 3.0 content scheduled to premiere in the first half of next year. Web3.0 content production for the top 7 singers of 'Mr. Trot 2' which hit a notable 24% in its highest viewership ratings is also underway. Xclusive, as a Web3.0 content distribution hub, will play a pivotal role throughout the content distributing process.

Xclusive is pioneering a new economy of content distribution market. Using Web 3.0 technologies, a transparent system has been established where both creators and consumers have their rights recognized, departing from traditional content distribution methods. Additionally, both creators and consumers will get to resell or rent content access rights on the platform, generating diverse values. Fingerlabs, the company that created Xclusive, is continuing discussions about content creation and distribution with varicompanies. Starting from the fourth quarter of this year,

it will exclusively distribute 'Begins Youth,' a drama inspired by BTS Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IN LIFE.

It is anticipated that

Xclusive will rapidly establish a foothold in the Web 3.0 content market, starting with 'Begins Youth' and 'Ms. Trot 3'. 'Ms. Trot' has solidified its reputation as the leading audition program in the nation. Given its influential and renowned IP, distributing content through Xclusive is expected to deliver a great experience to its existing fandom. This will also ensure the fresh Web3.0 experience to variage groups as there will be an influx of a huge fandom on Xclusive that isn't confined to a particular generation.

Kim Dong-hoon, CEO of Fingerlabs, stated, "With 'Ms. Trot,' a representative IP of domestic audition programs, transitioning into Web 3.0 content, Xclusive has gained significant momentum in its expansion as a content distribution hub." He further added, "Xclusive will move forward, emphasizing the rights of ownership for creators and consumers, and evolve into a leading next-gen digital content distribution hub that offers a continuhigh-quality content experience."

