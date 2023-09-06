Eda Signs Framework Contracts For Joint Ammo Procurement In Support Of Ukraine

The relevant statement was published on the EDA's website , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The European Defence Agency has so far signed eight framework contracts with European industry for the joint procurement of 155mm ammunition,” the report states.

The signing of the latest five contracts took place at EDA headquarters in Brussels on September 5, 2023, during a visit of the European Union's Political and Security Committee ambassadors.

“We are taking another step forward in our three-track ammunition initiative. Member States can now pass orders within eight framework contracts. Time is of essence. Putin does not show any sign of letting up in his aggression against the Ukrainian people. This is why our military support for Ukraine's defence must continue,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

According to EDA's Chief Executive Jiří Šedivý, the signing of these framework contracts between EDA and the European defence industry shows“our capacity to swiftly secure the best deals possible for EU Member States and Norway”.

In his words, Member States are now offered viable opportunities to place orders with industry through EDA, either to support Ukraine or to replenish their own national stocks.

“It is now up to Member States to make full use of these options,” Šedivý added.

So far, EDA has negotiated and signed the multiple framework contracts for the procurement of the 155mm ammunition round, also known as all-up-round, for the Panzerhaubitze 2000, as well as for the projectile and fuse components of ammunition for the Krab howitzer system.

More framework contracts for other howitzer systems used by Ukraine are expected to be signed in the near future.

Photo: The Washington Post