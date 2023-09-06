Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Somali Prime Minister

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met, at the Amiri Diwan today, with the Prime Minister of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia HE Hamza Abdi Barre.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing the latest developments in Somalia.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's permanent support for Somalia as well as its support for state institutions and all efforts aimed at achieving security and stability and ensuring the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country.

For his part, HE the Somali Prime Minister expressed his thanks to the State of Qatar for its continued support for his country in different fields.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.

On the Somali side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

