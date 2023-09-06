Former Tunisian Pm Arrested: Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
TUNIS, Sept 6 (NNN-TAP) – Tunisia's former Prime Minister, and the former Secretary General of the Islamist party, Ennahdha, Hamadi Jebali, was arrested yesterday, at his home, in the eastern coastal province of Sousse.
Jebali's lawyer said in a statement that, a group of policemen searched Jebali's home yesterday morning, before arresting him and seizing his cell phone and personal computer.
The report indicated, neither the official reasons for his arrest nor the charges he was on.– NNN-TAP
MENAFN06092023000200011047ID1107014499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.