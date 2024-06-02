Somalia Demands Ethiopia To Withdraw Troops From Somali Territory By Year-End

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Somalia expects all Ethiopian to leave Somalia by the endof December 2024, Somalia's National Security Advisor HusseinMaalim said, Azernews reports.

According to Maalim, Ethiopian troops will not be part of theAfrican Union (AU)-led forces that will operate in the country oncethe ATMIS mission ends this December. Somalia is negotiating withinternational partners to establish a multinational force thatwould operate in Somalia for one year starting January 2025.

These post-ATMIS forces are expected to come from the other fourtroop-contributing countries: Djibouti, Kenya, Uganda, and Burundi troops will leave by December.

Currently, Ethiopia has troops contributing to ATMIS as well asadditional troops stationed in Somalia outside the ATMISframework.