Attack On SOCAR Turkiye: Some Pro-Iranian Forces Attempt To Divert Conflict To S Caucasus

Some time ago, analytical comments were published in the pressthat the Israeli-Palestinian war would occasionally affect theregions, especially the South Caucasus. As the conflict deepened,the forces that abused it began to emerge.

Thus, in recent months, the anti-PR campaign against Azerbaijantargeting SOCAR by some groups in Turkiye resulted in an attack onthe company's office in Istanbul a few days ago.

According to reliable sources, it was established that thisattack was organized by groups rooted in Turkiye and supported byIran. The same groups have been campaigning against Azerbaijan formonths in the Turkish segment of social networks, under the pretextthat "SOCAR sells oil to Israel". The aim is to tarnishand discredit SOCAR, which is another symbol of theAzerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood, and brotherly Azerbaijan as a wholein Turkish public opinion.

According to verified information, SOCAR does not sell oil toIsrael, these are false and fake news.

All companies in the world oil market sell their goods totrading companies. However, the companies can't monitor or controlthe traders selling the oil.

It seems that the purpose of this information manipulation is tocast a shadow on the Turkish-Azerbaijani fraternity as a whole bytargeting SOCAR, and to harm the reputation of Azerbaijan inTurkish public opinion.

It should be noted that until 2024, SOCAR made its biggestinvestments in Turkiye. This figure reached 18.3 billion dollarsduring the 15 years since he started investing. SOCAR is thus thelargest foreign direct investment company in Turkiye.

The consequences of the bloody conflict between Israel andPalestine, which began in October of last year, are alreadyaffecting the borders and beyond. Pro-Iranian forces, especially inthe Middle East and nearby countries, use it for their own purposesand use it against the countries they target. The goal is not tosuppress conflict, but rather to create conflict out of conflict, the mentioned forces could not stand the unbreakablefraternal relationship between Turkiye and Azerbaijan and resortedto such a seditious trick.

The state of Azerbaijan, which has suffered from more thanthirty years of conflict, has expressed its attitude to what hashappened since the beginning of the conflict and called both sidesto peace for the sake of the security of civilians and mostlychildren.

Undoubtedly, war has never brought good to any side. There havebeen hundreds of wars in the world that today have been resolved atthe state level. However, even after centuries, the peoples whosuffered from this cannot forget the bitter consequences of thewar.

Moreover, using the ongoing conflict for the purpose ofmanipulation and directing the conflict towards other states, andcreating new sources of conflict is nothing but an internationalcrime.

The state of Azerbaijan has always been sensitive to suchsituations and strongly condemns such provocations as always.