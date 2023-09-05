Your Go-To Guide To All The Art Fairs Taking Place In New York During The 2023 Edition Of Armory Week

Below, enjoy our essential guide to the upcoming parade of art events.

Photo: Vincent Tullo. Courtesy The Armory Show.

When: VIP preview: Thursday, September 7; Public hours: Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, September 10: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Javits Center, Crystal Palace Entrance, 429 11th Avenue

What to Know: Is it a regional fair or an international one? That is the question on many art world observers' lips these days, and the 2023 instantiation of the Armory Show may help settle the matter. Although the Armory show was bought by growing art-fair conglomerate Frieze earlier this year in a deal announced in July, expectations are that this edition will be unchanged by the acquisition.

It's the fair's third outing at the Javits Center, an enviable venue (and perhaps part of Frieze's interest in buying the Armory Show). The event will host more than 225 galleries representing more than 35 countries and 800 artists.

This year also heralds the third edition of Armory Off-Site. The outdoor program will present three large-scale sculptures at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S. Open, and present artworks in partnership with Times Square Arts at the organization's Midnight Moment program.

Work by Lee Quiñones on view with Ross and Kramer Gallery, New York, at the Independent 20th Century fair at the Battery Maritime Building. Photo courtesy of Ross and Kramer Gallery, New York.

When: VIP preview: Thursday, September 7: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Public hours: Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, September 10: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Battery Maritime Building at Cipriani South Street, 10 South Street

What to Know: For the sophomore edition of Independent 20th Century, which focuses on the rich artistic movements and artists of the period between 1900 and 2000, more than 30 galleries and non-profit organizations will showcase works at the historic Battery Maritime Building at Cipriani South Street, with 12 exhibitors including Almine Rech, Van Doren Waxter, and the Hauser & Wirth Institute making their debut at the fair.

Female artists are at the forefront this year, with highlights including a solo presentation of French artist Marie Laurencin, presented by Nahmad Contemporary, and Galerie Lelong and Co.'s presentation of an unseen body of work by the late artist Mildred Thompson.

Work by Ole MarJorgensen, exhibited at Momentum Gallery.

When: Public hours: Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, September 10: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Javits Center

What to Know: The long-awaited debut of Asia's largest photography fair in the U.S. is finally upon us, promising an exposition of 60 international galleries that will“bring a new energy to the fall season in New York.” A range of video, virtual-reality, and photographic works will be on display under the guidance of art world veteran Helen Toomer , director of the New York edition.

Exhibitors include For Freedoms (New York), ROLF ART (Buenos Aires), Luis de JeLos Angeles (Los Angeles), Momentum (Miami), and 193 Gallery (Paris). Special programming will be presented by partners including Fotografiska New York and Gagosian Quarterly.



Yasmine K. Kasem's work, curated by Rokhsane Hovaida, at Spring/Break Art Show Los Angeles 2022. Photo by Sarah Cascone.

When: First look: Wednesday, September 6: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; opening night: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Public hours: Thursday, September 7 to Monday, September 11: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Old School, 32 Prince Street

What to Know: This smaller fair, which often makes use of unconventional venues, has been called“scrappy,”“beloved,” and even“undoubtedly the best New York City fair at which to snap up emerging artists at reasonable price points”-and that's just in ArNews.

Founded by Andrew Gori and Ambre Kelly in 2009, Spring/Break has engendered a crowd of devout cheerleaders over the intervening years, climbing from a fringe fair to a staple-a beloved (yes, we'll say it again) diversion from the commerce of Armory Week. This year, Spring/Break hosts more than 120 curatorial projects with work from more than 400 artists at the former headquarters of Ralph Lauren.

A view of Art on Paper in New York City. Courtesy of Art on Paper.

When: VIP preview: Thursday, September 7: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; opening night: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Public hours: Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, September 10: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Pier 36, 299 South Street

What to Know: The ninth edition of Art on Paper, which showcases... art on paper... returns to Manhattan's Pier 36 during Armory Week with a robust 100-exhibitor lineup under the direction of Nato Thompson. Highlights include a dual presentation of Judy Pfaff and Barbara Zucker at Accola Griefen gallery, and ADLAR Studio will show prints by artists Kenny Scharf, Analia Saban, Shane Guffogg, Matthew Brandt, and the Haas Brothers.

Colleen Herman, Rupture (2022). Courtesy of Salon Zürcher.

When: Monday, September 4: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, September 7, Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, September 10: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Zürcher Gallery, 33 Bleecker Street

What to Know: This mini-fair, which has its other edition in Paris, bills itself as an alternative to“superstore-style fairs,” during Armory Week. The 29th edition of Salon Zurcher is titled“The 11 Women of Spirit, Part 8,” and features-you guessed it-work by women artists. Among the 11 Women showing work in Part 8 are Lauren Ball, Elizabeth Bisbing, and Agathe Bouton.

Visitors at Clio Art Fair. Courtesy of Clio.

When: VIP opening: Thursday, September 7: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Public hours: Friday, September 8: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 9: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, September 10: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 550 West 29th Street

What to Know: The biannual art fair named after the Greek Muse of history and poetry returns to New York for its 15th edition, continuing its mission to give a platform to artists without exclusive gallery representation.

The alternative model lends itself to a more creative fair-going experience, and in addition to the 70 participating independent artists, this year's event boasts a series of performances titled“Confess Your Dreams” and a special section titled“Losing Track of the Lost” that explores homelessness and social justice.