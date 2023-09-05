Wednesday, 06 September 2023 12:24 GMT

Armenia Subjects Positions Of Azerbaijani Army In Nakhchivan To Fire


9/5/2023 3:07:29 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5 . Armenia has subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Ordubad to fire, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Will be updated

