Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Opens Doors To His First Culinary Odyssey In The Middle East

4th September 2023, Dubai, UAE:

A renowned name in the culinary industry, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, launches his first restaurant in the Middle East. An upscale authentic restaurant 'KashKan' located on the first floor of Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, opened its doors on the 1st September 2023. KashKan, Indian Kitchen by Ranveer Brar is a gastronomic haven that blends innovation with tradition, redefining the dining experience for India Food at KashKan.

The name KashKan is of profound significance, derived from Kashmir and Kanyakumari; two regions of India located on the extreme north and south of India's map. Elevating your dining experience, you have a plethora of dishes to select from, panning each region and state of India. The first-of-its-kind concept in the Middle East promises a unique and unparalleled dining experience. The restaurant operates from 1130 a.m. to 12 a.m., offering both indoor and outdoor seating options, with a maximum capacity of up to 160 guests. A glimpse of his menu includes Chef Ranveer's signature Kebab platter from his hometown, an exclusive Bhoot Jolokia (hottest chili) competition, and many more such thought-inspiring dishes to select from.

With plush indoors that include private cabanas along with group seating options, the bright outdoor overlooks the fountain views of Dubai Festival City Mall, which is a delight to the eye. The restaurant is exquisitely designed with vibrant and colorful dcor that eloquently embodies its rich concept and culture. It boasts five distinct private dining rooms, each intricately portraying a unique state and its captivating narrative. The bistro section graciously faces a live kitchen, seamlessly blending chic sophistication with a laid-back aura. Another distinctive feature is the nick-knack corner; an alluring space showcasing an array of pan-Indian nibbles available for purchase. The al frearea's serene ambiance is accentuated by a captivating fountain display that harmonizes beautifully with the restaurant's natural essence. Additionally, an intriguing photographic exhibition curated by Chef Ranveer Brar adorns a wall in the dining areas, capturing soulful moments and adding a personal touch to the overall dining experience.

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar expressed his excitement following the launch of Kashkan,“Kashkan is a conversation, about the diversity & versatility of our cuisine. Opening my first restaurant in the UAE, I wanted it to be a connecting thread between the innumerable flavors and stories that I have experienced and collected in my culinary journey. The menu I've curated brings together handpicked dishes from the Indian cuisine, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (hence the name 'KashKan'), that seamlessly blend nostalgia with innovation to create memories on your plate.”

Kashkan pays homage to the roots and essence of India food. It sets the tone for a dining experience that is both flavorful and harmoniwith the culturally rich country. Each element is focused on building an ultimate experience. Kashkan - An Untold Story Awaits You.