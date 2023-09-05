Cuba Accuses Russia Of Recruiting Its Citizens For Military Operations In Ukraine

The relevant statement was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Ministry of the Interior has detected and it is working to neutralize and dismantle a human trafficking network that operates from Russia in order to incorporate Cuban citizens living there and even some living in Cuba, into the military forces that participate in military operations in Ukraine. Attempts of this nature have been neutralized and criminal proceedings have been initiated against those involved in these activities,” the report states.

According to the ministry, Cuba's enemies are promoting distorted information that seeks to tarnish the country's image and present it as an accomplice to these actions that Cuba firmly rejects.

“Cuba has a firm and clear historical position against mercenarism, and it plays an active role in the United Nations in rejection of the aforementioned practice, being the author of several of the initiatives approved in that forum,” the ministry noted.

Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry emphasized that the country is not part of the war in Ukraine.

“It is acting and it will firmly act against those who within the national territory participate in any form of human trafficking for mercenarism or recruitment purposes so that Cuban citizens may raise weapons against any country,” the ministry added.

A reminder that the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported earlier on the attempts to recruit locals in the country's northern regions to join Russian forces in the war against Ukraine.