Somalia never ceases to surprise me. Theyntinue to blunder andmit theme mistakes repeatedly again and again. They are now hing hard and putting the final touches to the negotiation process of joining the EAC, an East/Central Africananization with which it shares very little, except for the Somali territories in Kenya, and the huge migrant Somali population that has flogged to thatuntry, bringing with them unauntable large funds. How does one explain Kenya bing a home for all the senior officials of Somalia, including many ex-prime ministers and ministers, who currently own large properties in thatuntry, and perhaps others?

Historically Somalia erred in its choice of friends and relations many times and paid heavy prices in this regard. They joined the socialist camp of the last century only to be beaten and sold by theme pseudo-friends. Howuld they et the sian, Cuban, East German, and other so-called socialistuntries that betrayed theuntry, in its hour of need in 1977?

They also joined the Arab League when they are not actually Arabs. Somalis are Somalis and go back for thands of years as Somalis, a part of the hitic peoples of the Horn of Africa, a people as ancient, if not more ancient than the Arab world. And what have they gained from joining the Arab League? I believe the great majority of Somalis would agree that this was a mistake and that the action of joining thatanization was only prompted by greed to obtain a fistful of dollars. The irony is that it is stuck in that hopelenization, for withdrawal would only ce it more headaches that it does not need in these uncertain times. It is a heavy price to pay for being trapped.

Somalia is a Horn of Africa State and naturally belongs to that region with which it shares plenty, including not only its geography but also history, sociocultural background, and people. It shares very little with East Africa, which is basically a Swahili world as opposed to the hitic world of the Horn of Africa. The fact that we argue that Somalia not joining the EAC is not related to anything more than pointing out an error in judgment on the part of Somalia. The Swahili world can have theiranization, which can have decent relations with its neighboring Horn of Africa States region. But Somalia belongs to the Horn of Africa States and not the EAC as propounded and hed by its greedy politicians who are driven by unreasonable motives, t putting the Somali people, once again into another trap.

Why do wey Somalis are being hed into a trap?

Somalia as auntry is currently in a state of flux. The governance structure of the state is notplete and, indeed, the government does notntrol theuntry except perhaps for its presidential palace and the airport and seaport, which is heavily guarded by African forces, who have overstayed in theuntry. The government may also haventrol over other insignificant pockets of theuntry, for even its President, cannot travel to Harge nor to Garowe or Kismayo. And even to go to Merka or Baidoa and even close by Afgoi, he would need a brigade of armed forces including ATMIS forces protecting him.

Somalia does not own anstitution and is run on an ad-hoc basis, which basically explains why everything goes back to the President of theuntry for final approval. No wonder one often finds the man traveling around alone with members of his family, in the place of his ministers to everynceivable venue and event across the globe.

Somalis have, therefore, not been asked whether they wish to join the EAC or not. It is being hed by the greed of a few who do smuggling iness across the Kenya-Somalia border. No wonder Somali inesses in Kenya are thriving as there appear to be no taxes or less taxes on those goods brought in through Somalia. It is perhaps why some Kenyan authorities are similarly hing the process. They share bits of the pie.

Ananization such as the EAC should be paying more attention to theuntries they are bringing into their fold. Is Somalia qualified to join such ananization? We doubt any reasonable person would allow such a blunder in his/heranization. We ardingly urge all EAC state governments to disqualify Somalia from joining the EAC. Greed andrruption should not be allowed to thrive in thentinent and region.

The governments of Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, South Sudan, and the DRngo should vote against Somalia joining the EAC. They t ensure that their officials and leaders are not entrapped into an unworkable proposition. Whatuld be offensive about asking such a simple request? We know Somalia is not ready for an EAC membership, not politically, not legally, and not historically and/or geographically.

The EAC started its nomic integration process in January 2005 with the promulgation of a toms Union protl. This became fully operational by 2010. An EACmon Market Protl was effectively put in place in 2010. This allowed for the free movement of goods, services, labor, people, capital, and the right of establishment and residence. A Mary Union Protl was also signed in 2015, which allowed for a 10-year roadmap towards the establishment of a single currency. In 2016, the EAC adopted anfederation model to be gradually and incrementally adopted. The process is underway.

Somalia is a fragile state. It is even touted as the ultimate failed state. It has no proper governance infrastructure, no systems, and nonstitution. Indeed, it is t struggling to breathe. Its nomy is in shatters, and it does not even have a currency. Some of its regions even print their own separate currencies. The central bank of theuntry is more of a treasury he for the government than a real central bank,llects foreign aid and limited taxes at Mogadishu's airport and seaport, and dispel thereof of the government's expenses.

Theuntry has no proper law enforcement mechanisms and most of theuntry is under thentrol of terroranizations thatllect more taxes from the citizens and inesses than the government does. Should the EAC admit Somalia, these terroranizations would easily move into all theuntries of the EAC and wreak havoc on theseuntries as they have done on Somalia, particularly when there is free movement of people, goods, services, etc. The current armed personnel of the state are not nized as they were even two years ago and are being decimated by federal government actions and non-actions, starting with non-payment of theirlaries, let alone other benefits for people exposed to danger every day of their lives.

Anylorful picture painted by the Federal government of Somalia can be disproved by the daily realities of thatuntry. Somalia, indeed, cannot enter intontracts and deeds that have beenanized and agreed upon earlier, which mayntradict theuntry's social infrastructure. The governments of the EAC members should be fully aware of the dangers and insecurities that they are inadvertently entering into through the admission of Somalia into their fold.

Somalia can only enter into an arrangement that is starting and where it can have its inputs into the foundation infrastructure such as the creation of a Horn of Africa States regional bloc. It should not join an existinganization and swallow the lock, stock, and barrel of whatever was agreed before, even if it does notnform to the socio-cultural infrastructure of theuntry.

There are nonstitutionalurts in theuntry or no independent judicial system to date, and indeed nonstitution ratified by the citizens of theuntry.ntracts entered by present rulers can be denied and refuted by future leaders, which should then put the EAC into a dilemma when they ree to implementllective arrangements of that group ofuntries. The equallyrrupt Kenyan government is hing Somalia to join the EAC, but the other EAC members should be wary and careful with this unworkable proposition of Somalia within the EAC.

Somalia, which is barely able to stand on its own feet, is being told to lose its sovereignty before it rvers from the chaos of the past forty years. It is being asked to o its language and its socio-cultural infrastructure. This, indeed, is an unworkable proposition and would be refuted by the next leader as soon as he or shees to replace the current one. Somalis despite their internalnflicts are fiercely independent people and would not allow theuntry's sovereignty to be lost with ease. This would be the blunder of all blunders of Somalia's governments since 1960.

By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

Eurasia Review