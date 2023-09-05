Ukraine Army Spox Comments On Minefield Density On Second Line Of Russian Defense

That's according to Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria Grouping of Troops, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"It (the second line of Russian defense - ed.) is quite powerful. I don't know why everyone thinks it is weaker. Indeed, the density of minefields there is lower, but their number is also quite large. The only thing that can play into our hands is that the trenches, dugouts, and overlaps are not as strong," he said.

According to Shtupun, it is possible that the second line of Russia's defense contains an extensive network of underground tunnels, since Russian invaders had more than a year to dig in.

The spokesman added that the enemy intensified shelling in the Tavria direction - "not only artillery strikes but also airstrikes that the enemy also intensified in the past day." Shtupun noted that this is how the Russians are trying to reduce the offensive potential of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, rigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi in an interview with The Guardian confirmed that Ukraine's Defense Forces had breached the first line of Russian defense near Zaporizhzhia after weeks of painstaking demining work.