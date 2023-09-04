Palestinian Prisoners Plan Hunger Strike To Protest Israeli Measure

The hunger strike, which will start on Thursday, demands a reversal of the decision by Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to reduce family visits from once a month to once every two months, according to the Emergency Committee of the Prisoner National Movement.

The Israel Prison Service said in a statement that, its chief, Katy Perry, has“received” Minister Ben-Gvir's instructions, but did not specify when the new measure will be implemented. The service said that, Perry“will work to conduct an organisational situation assessment, in order to determine ways to implement them.”

On Friday, office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that, the measure may not be implemented. The office clarified that“no decision has yet been made” on the issue, and such a decision“will not be made until the special discussion on the matter, with the participation of all security bodies, which Netanyahu has scheduled for next week.”

According to a July report from the United Nations Human Rights Council, there are approximately 5,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 160 children. Among these prisoners, approximately 1,100 have been detained without charge or trial.– NNN-MA'AN

