That's according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"There is no nuclear weapon that can destroy such a large country. We do have a large territory. Another question is the condition of those weapons. In 1998, the Russians conducted their latest test of nuclear weapons at the test site in Kazakhstan," he said.

Reznikov emphasized that no nuclear bomb will overcome the resistance put up by the Ukrainians. "Look, the crimes they committed in the east and south of Ukraine, home mainly to the Russian-speaking population – Kharkiv region, Volnovakha, Mariupol, where most of the people spoke Russian – we know that they hate them, they resist, guys are fighting because the Russians are enemies, no one will forgive them, no one will give them this gift," emphasized the minister of defense.

He added that there are already generations growing up for whom a Russian is an enemy, and Russians are damned for the whole world for decades. "The damned can't win, it's unreal," Reznikov summed up.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 25, the defense ministers of Russia and Belasigned documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil. On the same day, Aleksander Lukashenko of Belaclaimed Russian nukes were already being delivered.

On June 16, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, announced that "the first nuclear warheads have been delivered to the territory of Belarus." However, Ukrainian intelligence did not confirm this information at the time.

At the end of August, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said the first nuclear warheads had been delivered from Russia to Belarus.