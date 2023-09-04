1990 -- Kuwait government paid for housing and other allowances for Kuwaitis abroad during the Iraq invasion and occupation of State of Kuwait in 1990-91.

1996 -- Kuwait hosted, for the first time, the Gulf Karate Championship which featured 137 participants. Kuwait won the tournament with 23 medals, including 15 gold.

2000 -- The Kuwaiti Volunteer Work Committee was proclaimed.

2005 -- Kuwait granted USD 500 million in aid for hurricane Katrina victims.

2006 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir and Crown Prince signed a decree transferring sector of tourism and intellectual property from the Ministry of Information to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

2016 -- Kuwait Capital Markets Authority (CMA) signed a cooperation agreement with the British chartered institute for securities and investment.

2016 -- Kuwait Health Ministry announced that the Nuclear Medicine Center had gained the European Award of Excellence.

2018 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) ignited permanent flame in clean fuel project at Mina Abdullah refinery.

2021 -- Kuwaiti academic Dr. Shafiq Al-Ghabra passed away at age 68. He was a professor of political science at Kuwait University (KU) and he held variposts during his career including head of the Kuwaiti media bureau in Washington 1998-2022. He was editor-in-chief for KU sociology magazine and director of strategic planning at the university. Al-Ghabra was former dean and founder of American University in Kuwait and he was author of varipublications and specialized studies. (end) bs