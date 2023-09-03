General Staff: More Than 25 Combat Engagements Recorded At Front In Past Day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted on Facebook on Sunday, September 3, Ukrinform reports.

In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations, getting entrenched in the regained positions and carrying out counter-battery measures.

The Air Force of Ukraine launched 14 strikes on Russian troops: nine strikes – on enemy personnel, weapons, military equipment clusters, and five strikes - on anti-aircraft missile systems.

For their part, Ukrainian missile and artillery forces struck nine artillery units in firing position and one anti-aircraft missile system.

In the past day, the Russian army launched one missile attack and 39 airstrikes, carried out 24 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Damage was caused to residential buildings and other civil infrastructure.

The General Staff stresses that the threat of the enemy launching further missile attacks and airstrikes on Ukraine remains high.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russian army launched an airstrike in the area of Strilecha, Kharkiv region, and fired mortars and artillery at more than 10 settlements, including Vorozhba, Mezenivka, Kindrativka, and Ulanove in Sumy region; Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Budarky, and Neskuchne in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Topoli, Dvorichanske, Kolodiazne and Kyslivka of Kharkiv region came under enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Novoyehorivka in Luhansk region. They uses artillery to attack more than 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka of Donetsk region. The invaders launched airstrikes targeting the districts of Cherneshchyna of Kharkiv region, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, and Spirne of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian aircraft struck the districts of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, and Pivnichne of Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and Pivnichne of Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area Avdiivka in Donetsk region. They fired mortars and artillery at populated areas, including Nevelske, Karlivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Novokalynove of Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back Russian troops in the area of Maryinka area, Donetsk region. Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, more than 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Vodiane, Prechystivka and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian army conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Pryiutne of Zaporizhzhia region, attacking more than 15 settlements with artillery, including Levadne, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy launched airstrikes targeting the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, Russian aircraft struck Antonivka, Mykolaivka, and Olhivka districts. Kherson and Mykolaivka of Kherson region were subjected to enemy mortar and artillery fire.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 3, the Russian army attacked the southern districts of Odregion with 25 Shahed-136/131 attack drones. Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 22 enemy drones.



Photo: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces