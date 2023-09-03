Azerbaijan Trade House In China Opens Its Doors (Photo)

The establishment of this Trade House will play a crucial role in diversifying economic relations between Azerbaijan and China and increasing trade turnover, he said.

Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official visit to China.

In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising infrastructure development projects.

On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with China.