Azerbaijan Trade House In China Opens Its Doors (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Today,
Azerbaijan Trade House in China has been inaugurated, and it marks
the first one in Beijing, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
The establishment of this Trade House will play a crucial role
in diversifying economic relations between Azerbaijan and China and
increasing trade turnover, he said.
Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official
visit to China.
In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by
the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within
the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising
infrastructure development projects.
On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment
cooperation with China.
