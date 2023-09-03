Big Willow Entertainment

Detroit, Michigan Aug 31, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Contact: Schmetta Caldwell- GlassHousePR Firm

313.658.5357

“THE RISE OF THE INDEPENDENT FILM BOOM”

Detroit has been on the top of the independent film boom & producing many attractions for movie watchers. With the rise of ad-based free TV models such as TUBI, Amazon Prime, and the likes of Peacock, the game has changed.

Behind the strong success of the TV series McGraw Avenue and many other productions on TUBI, Detroit Filmmakers Delano Glass, Daris McKinney and his brother Bill H. McKinney III aka Big Willow have teamed up to produce the upcoming TV series entitled “6 MILE” , an urban street crime drama based off of a Detroit Street Syndicate . This production is setting up the newest wave of independent Film and Distribution for filmmakers across the independent film community.

6 MILE stars James Rossi Jr. & co-stars Eddie Coppola Kane, Benson Brown, Quinicka Keaton, Will Bennett, Aleeya Moody, KertBarlow Jr., Anthony Washington, Frank White, Deon Glass Jr., Kevin J. Swann, Denise Dody Johnson, Jose Rikko & Directed by Daris D McKinney of DarisSight Entertainment. It will feature music from the “6 In Da Morning” soundtrack with artists Al Nuke , Hippie Kalen, IceWear Vezzo, Bleu Spielberg, Dolla, Big City & Nate Walker. Intertwining Detroit's music scene with its gritty streets will indeed keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Detroit is paving the way for the national Independent Film Boom and it's getting HOTTER daily. Be on the lookout for a 6 6-mile TV Series coming to TUBI and variother platforms.

Contact: Schmetta Caldwell- GlassHousePR Firm

313.658.5357

#For more information or to learn more about ''6Mile TV Series” Visit:

SOCIAL MEDIA

Interview Requests Please Contact: 313.658.5357

*PRESS MATERIALS:

Available upon request: