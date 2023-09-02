Saib Launches Project To Make Banking More Accessible For People With Disabilities

The project aims to enhance saib's strategy for financial inclusion by improving its infrastructure, technology, human resources, and policies to serve customers with special needs and enable them to integrate into society.

The project includes training branch employees to communicate effectively with customers with disabilities using sign language and reading them all the terms and conditions of the products and services they request. The bank also provides special offices for customers with disabilities.

Some of the bank's branches, such as those in Al-Messaha, Maadi, Shebin Al-Kom, Al-Mahalla, and Luxor, have been equipped with ramps, automatic doors, and elevators to facilitate access to branches and ATMs. The bank has also made 10% of its ATMs equipped with special technologies such as headphones, lighting, and a keyboard with prominent and spaced numbers.

The bank has also transformed and translated all the forms, contracts, and requests for varibanking products and services into Braille, to make it easier for customers with visual disabilities to read them or identify them themselves.

To ensure effective communication with customers with disabilities, the bank has launched the Website Content Accessibility Guidelines Software (WCAG) application, which converts written texts into speech to help customers with visual disabilities view the bank's products and services and all terms and conditions on the website.

The bank also communicates regularly with customers with visual disabilities to confirm their transactions and inform them of any cash withdrawals from their accounts via ATMs.

The bank's database system has been updated to include a new classification for people with disabilities based on a medical report or card issued by the Ministry of Social Solidarity. The bank also accepts stamps and fingerprints as an alternative to a signature for customers with disabilities. saib Business also allows customers to speak directly with a customer service representative via WhatsApp, in addition to providing a video translated into sign language explaining the bank's products and services in detail.

The bank ensures the confidentiality of all banking transactions carried out by customers with visual and hearing disabilities by documenting them in audio and video inside a branch of the bank.